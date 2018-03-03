Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rejects Trump's tariffs as 'absolutely unacceptable'

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of the media during a visit to AppDirect on February 8, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Trudeau is visiting several cities in the U.S. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2018 Getty Images)

His comments on Friday came one day after Trump announced plans to slap a U.S. tariff of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum.

Canada is the top supplier to the United States of both products.

The prime minister noted that the Trump administration indicated it would impose the tariffs under a rarely used provision of U.S. law that allows a president to unilaterally declare tariffs to counter threats to national security.

"It just makes no sense to highlight that Canada and Canadian steel or aluminum might be a security threat to the United States," Trudeau said during an event in Barrie, Ont., The Canadian Press reports.

"That's why this is absolutely unacceptable and it's a point we've made many times, that I've made directly with the president," he said. "It's one that we're going continue to engage with all levels of the U.S. administration on."

Foreign minister Chrystia Freeland warned earlier of a budding trade war over the issue, saying Canada is prepared to "take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers," Reuters reports.

While Trump has routinely singled out China for its steel and aluminum exports to the U.S., the president, in his off-the-cuff remarks on Thursday, did not say specifically whether Canada and/or Mexico would be subject to the new measures.

If he aims only at China, however, he would hit a mighty small target since China accounts for only 2.9% of U.S. steel imports.

Canada, on the other hand, is the biggest supplier, accounting for 16% of U.S. steel imports, or $4.3 billion in 2017, followed by South Korea, Mexico, Brazil and China, according to data compiled by Wood Mackenzie.

The blow from a U.S. tariff would hit Canada hard, since it exports nearly 90% of its steel to the U.S.

"Any disruption to this integrated market would be significant and serious, Trudeau said.

These proposals, he added, "are going to hurt them every bit as much as they are going to hurt us, and we are confident we're going to continue to be able to defend Canadian industry."

The Wall Street Journal, quoting an unidentified senior White House official, reportsthat Trump plans to apply his tariffs globally and won't exempt allies such as Canada and Europe.

That is hardly surprising, given Trump's ire in the past over Canada's export policies.

Last year, in a flareup over milk pricing and softwood lumber, the president took a swipe at the neighbors to the north, warning people not to be fooled by Canadians' friendly demeanor, the The Globe and Mail reported.

"Canada's been very rough on the United States. Everyone thinks of Canada as being wonderful, and so do I, I love Canada," he said. "But they've outsmarted our politicians for many years."

