Canton tornado victims frustrated, looking for answers

Nearly a month after a series of tornadoes slashed through several East Texas counties, ETMC confirmed they discharged the last victim Tuesday.

Stacey Buck suffered broken bones, she nearly lost several toes and has hole inches deep in her foot. She said the tornado tossed she and her family from their home.

“I felt myself do a couple flips and I ended up on my stomach,” Buck said. “I could feel myself getting beat up on my back.”

The twister wrecked her home, almost killing her father and daughter.

As family nurses her through the healing process, she has turned her attention to rebuilding what is left of her life.

She said Van Zandt County is working hard with the Salvation Army and other organizations to raise relief funds, but those funds are stretched thin.

She echoed the questions of many who lost uninsured property in the disaster and said she is frustrated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s process.

“FEMA has not helped us at all,” she said. “They came right after the tornado hit and asked for pictures of our appliances. How can you show pictures when your house has just been destroyed? If you want to see my refrigerator go look in the back 40, there it is.”

She said she and her parents were advised to apply for small business loans while they waited for FEMA’s help.

“My Mom got the phone call the other day she got denied because she can’t say how she’s going to pay it back,” Buck said. “She lost the business.”

She said collateral is required to qualify for the loans.

“I’m sorry?” Buck said. “What collateral? Everything is gone.”

She said she was advised to apply anyway so she can re-apply in half a year.

“Ok I can do that,” Buck said. “Six months? What I do right now?”

She said for now, victims are relying on each other and the county, which she said is doing benefits and fundraisers every week. As the donations become fewer and fewer, Buck asked East Texans not to forget victims who are still without homes.

“If you don’t want to donate to folk’s GoFundMe accounts, just get a map of all those tornadoes so you can see the path,” she said. “Go take that path, go drive that road go meet those people, talk to some families, find a family that you feel lead to help.”

Members of the Van Zandt County Long Term Recovery Committee encourage residents to go to the recovery center at the Canton Fair Grounds to log all damage as well as volunteer hours. The log will go toward helping affected areas qualify for State or Federal aid that is available.

Starting Tuesday May 30, Catholic Charities will be coordinating long-term recovery efforts for folks impacted by the canton, Emory and Fruitvale tornadoes.

Disaster case managers will be available at St. Therese Parish Hall in Canton.

They will remain through the end of June on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Victims can make an appointment by calling 469-607-0909.

