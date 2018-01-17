Car crashes into building in Marshall

Marshall Police are investigating a after a car crashed into a building.

According to a preliminary crash report, a driver was traveling down W. Grand Avenue at an unsafe speed when it lost control, went airborne and crashed into a building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are, again, urged to please slow down during these winter weather conditions. While the roads are significantly better than Tuesday, black ice continues to be problematic on the roadways.



© 2018 KYTX-TV