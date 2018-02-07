Caught on camera: WilCo deputy 'nearly killed' after suspect drives off

(Photo: Courtesy of Wilco Sheriff Chody)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - A Williamson County deputy was nearly killed after an intoxicated suspect drove off while the deputy was next to the vehicle, according to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Chody.

In the tweet, Sheriff Robert Cody shared a video of the incident that was caught on the officer's dash cam. It shows the suspect, identified as Johnathan Nunnally, 22, allegedly driving off while the deputy was standing next to the vehicle with the driver's door open.

Jonathan Nunnally, 22.

The suspect also was allegedly in possession of marijuana and cough syrup at the time of the incident.

The deputy is okay, according to Sheriff Chody. The sheriff's office does not share the names of employees publicly in incidents like this within 48 hours.

Sheriff Chody said this was the deputy's first month patrolling alone.

The sheriff's office said Nunnally is currently in the Williamson County jail with a bond set at $500,000.

A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies. WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news. Deputy is ok, thank God! pic.twitter.com/Rw1I1aYVAW — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

According to the sheriff's office, the reason why the officer approached the driver was because his car had been sitting at the intersection for cycles of green lights.

"The driver finally awakens and notices her," said Sheriff Chody. "And actually starts to ... to leave. Like the light turned green. And this is where she opens the door, and he stops. And she identifies herself and they start having a conversation."

In the conversation, the deputy asks for the driver's keys. But instead of cooperating, the driver turns on the car and takes off.

Before backup could arrive, a Williamson Co. sergeant was going home and happened to get a glimpse of what was happening and helped.

Video of responding backup unit to deputies traffic stop this morning. pic.twitter.com/eVOyk4hKYA — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

Sheriff Chody points out the deputy could have used deadly force, but did not.

"I am as a sheriff extremely proud of her actions today," he said.

He said he does not think she put herself in harms way. "I think she made a decision that she thought was best," Sheriff Chody said.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

