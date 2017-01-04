Center man arrested for aggravated assault

CENTER - A Center man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a confrontation on Monday.

Center police officers were on a traffic stop when they heard gunshots across the roadway toward their location. The officers called for backup and DPS troopers and Shelby County Sheriff's office deputies responded.

The shooter, 37-year-old Michael Creel of Center was located a short time later at his residence on the same County Road and was arrested for aggravated assault. He was booked into the