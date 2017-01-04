Center man arrested for aggravated assault

CENTER - A Center man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a confrontation on Monday.
Center police officers were on a traffic stop when they heard gunshots across the roadway toward their location. The officers called for backup and DPS troopers and Shelby County Sheriff's office deputies responded.
The shooter, 37-year-old Michael Creel of Center was located a short time later at his residence on the same County Road and was arrested for aggravated assault. He was booked into the
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs