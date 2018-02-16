Central ISD Junior and High School evacuated

According to the Central ISD Facebook page, the junior and high school were evacuated due to a bomb threat found in the boys restroom in the Career Tech building.

Law enforcement with the Texas Rangers, Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Hudson ISD Police and Central ISD Police, as well as the K9 team have been working to clear the campus of any threats.

Once campuses are cleared students and staff will be able to return to the campuses.

© 2018 KYTX-TV