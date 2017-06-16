Child found face down in Sante Fe pool

SANTE FE, Texas -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says a child was airlifted to the hospital after he was found face down in a residential pool.

The incident happened early Friday morning in the 11400 block of 32nd Street, according to GCSO.

The sheriff's office says a grandfather turned on a movie for the child to watch at about 7:30 a.m. but when he returned the child was missing. Both grandparents searched and found the child floating face-down in a pool in the backyard.

The grandmother retrieved the child while the grandfather called 911. The grandparents performed CPR before Life Flight took the boy away.

His condition at this time is not known, the sheriff's office says.

According to the YMCA, drowning is the second leading cause of death for Texas children under the age of 14, and there were 107 child drownings in Texas in 2016. Harris County experienced the most with 18 children losing their lives.

© 2017 KHOU-TV