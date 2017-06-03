Children's Miracle Network celebrates 30 years in ETX

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System celebrated 30 years it has been the Children's Miracle Network hospital in East Texas Saturday, June 3.

Approximately 15 families whose children's lives were saved by CMN went to the Wisenbaker Conference Center for an evening of 80's themed fun.

Representatives said Children's Miracle Network and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System began working together in 1987.

Attendees said the anniversary was an opportunity to reminisce, fellowship and celebrate miracles.

