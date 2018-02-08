Church stabbing suspect booked into jail for murder, aggravated assault

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department has arrested a man accused of stabbing several people at a church Wednesday night.

One person, identified Thursday morning as 61-year-old Frank Castillo, was killed in the stabbing. Three others were injured.

Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Cambridge during a church service.

Marco Moreno, 28, was arrested on the scene and taken to the City Detention Center. He has since been booked into the Nueces County Jail on one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault. His bond has been set at $1,400,000.

"Everything was fine. It was nice and quiet. As soon as they got done singing, the offender just jumped up and attacked him," Lt. Jay Clement said.

Some brave parishioners jumped into action to try and subdue the 28-year-old suspect. Police said there were about 10 people inside the home and others outside who were making their way inside for the service.

According to police, the pastor was the first person attacked. Then, a band member was stabbed in the neck, and two other people were punctured in the hands and arms as they tried to tackle the suspect.

One victim is reportedly still in serious condition.

Intervening parishioners were able to take possession of the knife and turned it over to police.

Witnesses told police it was just a regular church service before the chaos erupted.

"I don't know what religion they are or anything, but I know they do a lot of singing. There's a lot of noises coming from the house. They've been meeting here pretty regularly," neighbor Anthony Fonseca said.

Police said as many as 20 people were present at the house. The church members had been gathering at the pastor's home every day as part of a 40-day pledge.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had been a parishioner for some time -- they said they had no idea he was capable of doing this.

