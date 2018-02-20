AURORA, CO - JANUARY 17: A view of the remodeled exterior facade of the Cinemark Century 16 Theaters on January 17, 2013 in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty, 2013 Getty Images)

You will no longer be allowed to bring large bags into Cinemark theaters, starting Thursday, Feb. 22.

On their website, the movie theater company said they are banning packages or bags that measure larger than 12" x 12" x 6" -- seemingly equal to a large tote bag.

The exception: medical equipment bags and diaper bags will still be allowed.

Cinemark said they made the new rules to help keep movie-goers and employees safe. The company added that they won't have a designated area for people to check bags, and they reserve the right to inspect bags and packages that enter their theaters.

Cinemark brands include:

Century Theatres

CinéArts

Rave

Tinseltown

XD

