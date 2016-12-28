PALESTINE - The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice effective immediately for South May Street between West Dallas Street to West Park Avenue.

Crews repaired a water main leak near West Coronaca Street on Wednesday, which triggered the boil water notice. It will remain in effect for at least 24 hours and the water will be tested before the notice is lifted.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

This notice will be updated once the advisory is lifted.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.

