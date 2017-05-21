City of Palestine issues boil water notice

The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for a certain section of the city due to a water main replacement.

Residents on the 600 block of South May Street need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling residents can purchase bottled water or obtain from an alternate source.

Water system officials will send out a notification when the water is safe for consumption.

For questions regarding this matter, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483.

