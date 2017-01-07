City of Troup issues boil water notice

TROUP - A water main break on East Pachal in Troup has triggered a boil water notice for parts of the city until further notice. Crews are working in frigid temperatures to repair the break, as shown on City of Troup's Facebook page.





According to a press release issued by the City of Troup, the notice affects the following area:

Bounded on the North by east Duval Street, on the East by South Price Street, on the west by South Front Street and on the south on Farm-to-Market Road 110 to and including County Road 4801. This is essentially all customers in the southeast quadrant of the city.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

This notice will be updated once the advisory is lifted.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Phillips at 903-842-3128.

