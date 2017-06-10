City of Tyler declares Carl Gardner Day

Non-profit organization Empowerment Community Development Corporation threw a Black Music Month Festival Saturday June 10 at the downtown Tyler Square for Black Music Appreciation Month.

The City of Tyler declared the day Carl Gardner Day in honor of the late, Tyler-born 1950’s Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Gardner was the founder and lead singer of The Coasters, best known for hits “Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak,” “Searchin,’” “Down in Mexico” and more.

Members of Gardner’s family attended to receive the honor.

80’s sensation duo Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Yarbrough-Peoples of Yarbrough and Peoples attended as well, best known for their chart-topping hit "Don't Stop the Music."

Stage entertainment included 24 SE7EN Band, Mama Jo and more.

