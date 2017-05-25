City of Tyler joins initiative to highlight advantages of living and working downtown

TYLER - The city of Tyler is joining a state-wide initiative to highlight the advantages of living and working downtown. An “Imagine the Possibilities” tour will be hosted Thursday, May 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The tour comes in conjunction with the launch of the website downtowntx.org that features a database of all available spaces up for sale or rent.

Several empty commercial and residential spaces are on the tour, allowing possible residents to take a first-hand look at the available properties.

“What we're wanting to do is [have] people come down here and imagine their business being down here, imagine them living down here, because we are wanting to spur development down here,” said Amber Rojas a historic preservation officer with the city of Tyler. “We want to show them the opportunities that historic buildings offer."

