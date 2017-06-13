City of Tyler offers municipal court citation solutions program

The city of Tyler proposes a tax increase for 2017. (Photo: Custom)

TYLER - For one month, the City of Tyler is offering a program to help anyone with outstanding municipal court citations.

From June 12 to July 12, 2017, anyone with unresolved municipal court citations and no current payment plan arrangement with the court may appear, pay a $50 down payment, and enter into a $100 monthly payment plan.

This is available to anyone regardless of:

Year of the outstanding case

Total amount owed

Warrant case

If unable to pay the authorized monthly installment, the person can schedule an appointment to a judge to explain his/her circumstances.

If an individual with a warrant participates in the program, the warrant will be lifted upon down payment.

This program is not available to defendants who have been arrested because of outstanding warrants.

For more information, call the municipal court at 903-531-1266.

