City of Tyler warns roads remain hazardous Wednesday morning

TYLER - As crews continued to work on roads throughout the city, officials offered an update on road conditions in Tyler on Wednesday morning.

Jenny Wells, City of Tyler Communications, said that while some roadways are clear, many others remain icy.

In a Facebook update the city said large patches of ice remain on many roads and that conditions of roadways will quickly or unexpectedly change while driving.

The city is urging drivers to use caution if they do need to venture out on Wednesday.

City offices are projected to open at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

City Services also are expected to resume Wednesday afternoon.

Solid Waste: Due to the icy road conditions and subsequent office closures, City Solid Waste crews will be following emergency procedures and will be picking up trash following the normal Thursday and Friday pickup schedule. Crews will only be picking up trash carts only (not leaves or bulk items outside of bins) and will ensure that all hold-over trash from the holiday and inclement weather closures is cleared.

Municipal Court: Individuals with court appointments Wednesday morning may come in after 1 p.m. to be reset or worked in to the afternoon appointments. The afternoon docket will continue as scheduled. If appearing will require customers to travel in unsafe conditions, they must notify the court to request a reset on their appearance. Notification may be made by calling the main line at (903) 531-1266.

Tyler Transit: Tyler Transit route service will resume on Wednesday at 1 p.m., provided roadways are clear and safe for vehicles.

© 2018 KYTX-TV