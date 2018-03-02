KYTX
MSP: 2 people shot on Central Michigan University's campus

Kayla Fortney, WZZM 9:01 AM. CST March 02, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Police are responding after two people were shot at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

According to our ABC affiliate WXYZ, Michigan State Police say two people were shot. Their conditions are not known at this time.

In a tweet from the university, CMU says the suspect is still at large and everyone is advised to take shelter.

The City of Mount Pleasant tweeted this description of the suspect:

The student run broadcasting station is reporting both Central Michigan University and McLaren Central Michigan Hospital are on lockdown.

According to the University's website, Campbell Hall consists of four person, single bedroom, two bathroom suites.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

