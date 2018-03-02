MSP: 2 people shot on Central Michigan University's campus

Shots fired at Central Michigan University on March 2, 2018. (Photo: twitter.com/CMLIFE)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. - Police are responding after two people were shot at Central Michigan University.

CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

According to our ABC affiliate WXYZ, Michigan State Police say two people were shot. Their conditions are not known at this time.

In a tweet from the university, CMU says the suspect is still at large and everyone is advised to take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The City of Mount Pleasant tweeted this description of the suspect:

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The student run broadcasting station is reporting both Central Michigan University and McLaren Central Michigan Hospital are on lockdown.

According to the University's website, Campbell Hall consists of four person, single bedroom, two bathroom suites.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

