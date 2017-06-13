Coast Guard finds body matching that of missing woman off Crystal Beach

Coast Guard crews are searching the water off Crystal Beach for a young mother who disappeared Monday afternoon. (AIR 11) (Photo: KHOU)

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas -- Coast Guard crews say they have found a body matching the description of a young mother who disappeared in the water off Crystal Beach Monday afternoon.

The body was found Tuesday morning.

Brandy Mosley, 33, went into the water around 1:30 p.m. because her 4-year-old son was having trouble swimming. The boy made it back to shore but Mosley didn’t.

Two Coast Guard helicopters and boat are searching the area where she was last seen. They searched throughout the night and into the morning before the tragic discovery was announced.

