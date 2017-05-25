Commerce Police Chief on leave amid conflicting stories surrounding arrest

COMMERCE, Texas -- Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews was placed on administrative leave Thursday amid a growing investigation surrounding the arrest of a Texas A&M-Commerce student over the weekend.

Carmen Ponder, 23, told WFAA on Wednesday she was arrested for evading arrest - she says for failing to apologize to the chief after a heated verbal exchange.

"I just want it to not happen to anyone else," Ponder said.

But what exactly happened remained disputed by the City of Commerce and Crews on Thursday.

Ponder says it started when she was driving to Wal-Mart in Commerce on May 20 and noticed the black truck in front of her driving slowly and erratically.

“I thought it was a drunk driver, so I went around them and then proceeded to turn into Walmart," Ponder told WFAA.

She says the driver then followed her to her parking spot and began verbally berating her for cutting in front of him and his 14-year old daughter, who he was teaching how to drive, according to Ponder.

"I ignored him," Ponder said. "I kept my window up. I looked at him to let it be known that I hear him, but I just got my keys from my car and kept walking into Wal-Mart.”

She says the man continued to ask her to apologize.

"I turned, and I'm like 'It's illegal to have a 14-year old driving'," Ponder recalled. "And that was when he said, 'Whatever you black (expletive).'"

Ponder said she didn't respond and continued into the store.

She says what happened as she walked out landed her in jail, though she still has no idea why.

Ponder, who plans to graduate in December, says she saw two adult males and adult female approach her.

"One of them showed me a badge and said 'This here is my chief, and what he says goes, and you’re going to apologize to him,'" Ponder said. "And I told him I was not going to apologize to him. I was going to continue walking to my car and I was going to go home.”

Ponder did not go home.

The paralegal studies major spent 24 hours in the Hunt County jail before being released Sunday afternoon on a $1000 bond.

Ponder says after she viewed photos of Crews online, she concluded he was the same person who engaged her in the verbal exchange and made the racially insensitive remark.

On Thursday the City of Commerce said Crews was not involved in the initial altercation between two parties, but was at Wal-Mart as a customer.

"Chief Crews became engaged in the incident after being approached by one of the parties," the city said in a statement. "Chief Crews made contact with the other party, but she failed to comply with his requests. As a result, she was arrested for evading arrest or detention when the responding officer arrived."

Crews was placed on leave, pending the results of the investigation.

City manager Darrek Ferrell told WFAA the city is still working to find an outside entity to conduct an internal affairs investigation, after the Texas Rangers declined, citing the lack of a criminal investigation.

"We're looking for a private firm to conduct the investigation," Ferrell said.

Crews told WFAA on Thursday he didn't say anything inappropriate to Ponder.

"I don't even have a 14-year old daughter," he said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV