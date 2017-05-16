Community remembers 13-year-old killed in Shelbyville ISD bus wreck

Victor Lee (Picture: Brandi Hodges Facebook post)

SHELBYVILLE, TEXAS - The Shelbyville community is mourning the loss of a young man killed in a wreck Monday afternoon.

Victor Lee, 13, died at a local hospital from injuries he suffered when the bus he was in overturned after being hit from behind by a Dodge truck, driven by 20-year-old Courtland Vaughn.

It was originally reported that he was 11 years old.

Marla Denby was driving the bus, attempting to turn right from Farm-to-Market 139 onto County Road 2552 when the accident occurred. She was treated at the hospital for her injuries and later released.

Several other students were treated at area hospitals for undisclosed injuries, and according to a letter released Tuesday afternoon by Shelbyville ISD Superintendent Ray West, were released later Monday night.

Shelbyville Superintendent Letter by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

Vaughn was not injured in the accident.

Center's Light and Champion newspaper went live on their Facebook page from the scene:

Many took to social media after learning about the crash and death.

Lufkin DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

Shelbyville is located in Shelby County, just seven miles southeast of Center, Texas.

