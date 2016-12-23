REL cheerleaders win first annual Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Spirit Award

Cheerleaders from Robert E. Lee High School accept the trophy for the inaugural Christmas Kettle Spirit Award Thursday, Dec. 22 at Marcos Pizza in Tyler. (Tyler Morning Telegraph).

TYLER - It was a tight two-day race to see which Tyler ISD high school drill and cheerleading teams could raise the most money as volunteers for The Salvation Army red kettle campaign.

The teams began the spirit challenge Monday, with the John Tyler High School team ringing at Wal-Mart on 3802 Texas Highway 64 in Tyler and the Robert E. Lee team at the west entrance to Dillard’s and the main entrance to Broadway Square Mall.

By the end of the day Monday, only $17.07 separated the schools in their fundraising efforts.

By the end of Tuesday, after the bells stopped ringing and donations were counted, the teams had together raised $3,249 for The Salvation Army.

On Thursday, officials with The Salvation Army declared Robert E. Lee the winner, surpassing the John Tyler team by $87.60 to win the inaugural spirit challenge.

The Lee team won a pizza party at Marco’s Pizza on South Broadway Avenue, where the winner was announced and Suzi Stein, a volunteer at The Salvation Army, presented the team a traveling trophy.

The teams will get the pizza party once schools return after winter break.

Salvation Army officials hope the challenge will become an annual tradition. All monies raised by the schools will go to feed, clothe and shelter people in Smith County through The Salvation Army.

