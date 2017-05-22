Confederate monument vandalized in Downtown Norfolk

(Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after someone defaced a Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk.

Somebody spray-painted the word "shame" in yellow on the statue. It's not clear when the vandal(s) struck. Officers are looking at surveillance footage that could help them determine the exact time and give them an idea about who is responsible.

The monument is located on East Main Street at Commercial Place.

In 2015, a civil rights group called for removal of the monument. Norfolk city leaders chose not to move it.

.@NorfolkVA crews have started cleaning vandalism on Confederate monument, but it's not coming off easily. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/jHJp3qBPDU — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) May 22, 2017

Monuments honoring the Confederacy dot the South, and following the 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church by a white supremacist, there has been renewed debate over whether Confederate emblems represent racism or an honorable heritage.

In New Orleans last week, workers removed the last of four Confederate-era figures -- a statue of Robert E. Lee. Earlier this month in Charlottesville, Tiki torch-wielding protesters rallied around another statue of Lee that city officials plan to remove.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 WVEC-TV