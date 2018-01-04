Mickey Gilley, namesake of bar featured in 'Urban Cowboy,' involved in rollover crash

CORRIGAN, Texas - Mickey Gilley, country music legend and owner of the world-famous honky-tonk bar, 'Gilley's,' and his son Michael Gilley are recovering Thursday after they were involved in a rollover crash.

A family member of country legend Mickey Gilley, 81, confirmed the singer and his son were involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The family member told KENS 5 both the accident happened after another car reportedly pulled out in front of them, causing their vehicle to flip three two four times.

Prayers for Mickey Gilley and his son. They were involved in a vehicle accident on their way from Pasadena to Branson. I... Posted by Tracy Pitcox on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Herbert Sims, Police Lieutenant with Corrigan Police Department, who worked the scene, reported that Mickey initially did not seem injured and refused EMS services. He was even shaking hands with fans at the scene.

However, Sims said that after Mickey's son took him to a doctor for an exam, it was discovered that Mickey had a broken shoulder and ankle.

Gilley is the namesake of 'Gilley's,' the famous Pasadena bar, and 'the world's biggest honky tonk.'

The bar became even more famous after being featured in the 1980 hit starring John Travolta, 'Urban Cowboy.'

