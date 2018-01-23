COURT: Man accused of killing J.T. ISD teacher in 2009 not competent to stand trial

TYLER - The man accused in the 2009 stabbing death of a John Tyler High School teacher was committed to treatment in a state hospital for another year.

A competency hearing for Byron A. Truvia, 24, was held Monday in the 114th District Court. Truvia was 16 when he was accused of killing Todd Henry, who taught special education classes at the high school.

Truvia's defense attorney appeared in court on his behalf. The court approved a waiver of appearance for Truvia. No family members were in the courtroom.

Documents submitted to the 114th District Court from the North Texas State Hospital said Truvia was a person with mental illness and likely to cause harm to others. The hospital also said Truvia was not able to function independently.

The court ruled Truvia's condition would continue for more than 90 days and ordered him to continue inpatient mental health treatment for another year.

