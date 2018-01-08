Close Crews battling house fire in North Tyler KYTX 9:46 AM. CST January 08, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Officials are on scene of a house fire in North Tyler.According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is located in the 1600 block of Owens Avenue.No word on how serious or if there are any injuries. © 2018 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories Crews battling house fire in North Tyler Jan. 8, 2018, 8:46 a.m. Police: 3 dead, another injured in possible… Jan. 8, 2018, 9:31 a.m. Missing reporter found unharmed, taken to Houston… Jan. 8, 2018, 4:48 a.m.
