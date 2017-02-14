1 arrested in aggravated robbery of Tyler gas station

Jason Adams (Gregg County Jail)

A suspect was arrested shortly after allegedly robbing a Tyler convenience store late Monday evening.

Tyler police responded to an aggravated robbery around 8:30 p.m. where a suspect wearing blue latex gloves and surgical mask had just robbed a Texaco station in the 2000 block of East Fifth Street.

The suspect left in a white Toyota Tundra, and witnesses followed the vehicle until officers stopped it in the 1300 block of West Southwest Loop 323. Jason Adams, 26, was arrested for aggravated robbery after a search of the vehicle yielded gloves, mask and two toy handguns.

Adams is in the Smith County Jail, and his bond has not yet been set.

