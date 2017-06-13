1 dead in Lufkin hit and run, police seek person of interest

Shanna Ellison (Photo: Lufkin Police Department)

LUFKIN - One person died in a hit and run accident Monday night, and police are looking for the driver of the car involved in the accident.

Manuel Escobedo, 80, was on his way home and crossing Martin Luther King Drive around 8 p.m. Monday night when he stepped in front of and was hit by a Dodge Charger driven by 20-year-old Shanna Ellison.

Escobedo was taken to a Lufkin hospital, then flown to a Tyler hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Ellison fled the scene after hitting Escobedo. A witness followed her to Farm-to-Market Road 2251 where Ellison wrecked her car, and fled on foot. The witness said Ellison was driving erratically and reached speeds up to 120 mph, according to the police report.

Ellison left two passengers in the car, 20-year-old Uriah Davis and Davis' infant daughter. They were not injured in the crash.

The Lufkin Police Department is seeking Ellison's whereabouts and ask that anyone with information call the non-emergency number at 903-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 903-639-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Charges are pending against Ellison, and the incident remains under investigation.

