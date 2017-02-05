1 killed in early-morning shooting in Longview

Police are investigating after a call came in about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting near the area of 12th and Dean Streets and were told someone had been shot, but the body was moved to a different location near the railroad tracks in the 5500 block of west Loop 281.

Upon arrival at the second location, officers located a deceased black male.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

