1 killed in home invasion in Nacogdoches

Joey Donted Gibson (Image: Facebook)

NACOGDOCHES - One person was killed during a home invasion in Nacogdoches on Monday night.

Police were called to a shooting in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found 22-year-old Joey Donted Gipson dead at the scene.

Officers learned that Gipson was killed during a confrontation with unknown suspects who had forcibly entered the home. Two additional adults and two children were also at the home, but were not injured.

The investigation into this homicide and home invasion is ongoing and police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved in this crime.

(© 2017 KYTX)