Richardson road rage shooting victim identified

Police are investigating a road rage shooting which left one person dead in Richardson.

RICHARDSON -- Police are investigating a road rage shooting which left one person dead in Richardson.

Officers were called at about 6:30 a.m Thursday for a disturbance on U.S. 75 between Campbell Road and Belt Line. When they arrived they found one person dead inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

The victim was identified by police Thursday afternoon as 27-year-old Robert Klikus.

#BREAKING victim in morning road rage shooting was Robert Klikus. 27-years-old according to police. — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) May 18, 2017

Police are reviewing video and interviewing witnesses, trying to put the pieces together of what happened.

So far they know the suspect vehicle is white, but they have no other details. Witnesses say they saw the victim and suspect both driving "erratically" on the frontage road before they came to a red light at the Arapaho intersection.

Road rage incident

Words were exchanged, police say, and one shot was fired, going through a window and hitting the victim.

Witnesses say the suspect took off east on Arapaho while the victim drove south on the frontage road before coming to a slow stop.

Richardson Police posted video of the incident on their Facebook page:

If you witnessed anything, you're asked to call Richardson PD.

© 2017 WFAA-TV