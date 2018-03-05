20-year-old arrested for terroristic threat toward ETX school

Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - A 20-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning for making terroristic threats on social media toward an East Texas School.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, authorities received a report of a person who posted a Snapchat video displaying an AR 15-type rifle and a semi-automatic pistol and text that read 'coming to a school near you.' There was a Whitehouse-Troup road sign visible as well.

Deputies located and arrested Tyler James McGill as the person who made the threat.

McGill is in jail on a $25,000 bond for terroristic threat impair government/public service.

"Friends close to McGill indicate they believe McGill was joking when he made this post on Snap Chat. I will assure you, our stance here at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is to take any such potential threat seriously and act accordingly," Sheriff Smith stated in the press release.

