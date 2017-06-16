3 brothers indicted for murder in 2016 Cherokee County homicide

CHEROKEE COUNTY - A Cherokee County grand jury indicted three brothers for murder in connection with the death of a New Summerfield man in Oct. 2016, according to an indictment list released Friday.

On May 16, the grand jury indicted Emmanuel Garcia, 28 and Jose Garcia, 27, for murder. Their older brother, Maximino Garcia, 31, was indicted for murder and for deadly conduct.

The Garcia brothers were arrested for murder on March 15 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Mario Rodriguez on Oct. 9, 2016.

Rodriguez was found dead in his truck from gunshot wounds on County Road 4415 after family reported him missing the night before when he failed to return from a store.

