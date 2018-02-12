3 employees shot at Dallas corner store

Martin Doporto, WFAA

DALLAS -- Three employees were shot during an aggravated robbery at a Dallas corner grocery store Monday afternoon.

Police were called just after 1 p.m. to 4537 Elsie Faye Heggins Street, off Dolphin Road. A Google search identifies the location as TM Grocery Beer and Wine.

Three employees were found shot and were taken to the hospital. Two are expected to be OK, but the third is in critical condition, police said.

Two male suspects remain at-large. Police say they were wearing masks and one of them stole the store's cash till.

If you have any information, call Dallas police.

