3 indicted in connection with murder of Smith Co. man

KYTX 3:42 PM. CST January 04, 2017

TYLER - A Smith County Grand Jury has indicted three people arrested in September for the alleged murder of a Smith County man.

Rebecca Joy Bond, 37, was indicted for murder, and Laurie Perry, 56, and Stanton Pearce, 54, were both indicted on tampering with evidence charges in connection with the death of Luis Martinez, whose body was found burned and dumped into the woods near the Antioch Cemetery in Sept. 2015.

According to the arrest warrant for Stanton Pearce, Laurie Perry confessed to watching Martinez's girlfriend, Rebecca Bond, shoot Martinez with a 22-caliber rifle before throwing his body near a creek. The affidavit also stated Pearce helped hide the body and clean up the crime scene.

Pearce later led deputies on two separate chases before being arrested.

All three remain in the Smith County Jail.

