$500K bail set for boyfriend of missing college student

Bail for the man arrested in connection with the disappearance and likely death of a missing college student from Keller was set at $500,000 Monday morning.

Robert Fabian, 26, saw a local Justice of the Peace inside the Brewster County Jail. He faces a charge of tampering with evidence by concealing or hiding a corpse.

Fabian was the boyfriend of 21-year-old Sul Ross State University student Zuzu Verk, who disappeared in October.

If he posts the $500,000 bail, bond conditions require he forfeit his passport and check in daily with the Brewster County Jail.

Sheriff Ronny Dodson told News 8 there are concerns about Fabian crossing the border, if he makes bail.

“We know he has family [in Mexico],” said Dodson.

Sheriff Ronny Dodson says suspect Robert Fabian's demeanor is calm. Bail is $500k in #zuzuverk case @wfaachannel8 @startelegram pic.twitter.com/PtoiOby5LL — Todd Unger (@ToddWFAA8) February 6, 2017

The remains that authorities think belong to Verk were discovered Friday in a shallow grave outside of town.

Analysts at UNT’s Health Sciences Lab were working on Monday to positively identify the remains using dental records.

Dodson wouldn’t comment on the status of Chris Estrada, another suspect in the case.

Estrada is a close friend of Fabian’s, and search warrants executed in October indicate the two talked repeatedly in the very early morning hours of the day Zuzu disappeared.

He has relocated to Arizona after an unrelated arrest for DWI last month.

