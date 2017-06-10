Violent night ends in 7 shot, 2 dead in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are still on scene almost 8 hours after multiple people were gunned down in a south-east Fort Worth neighborhood. Photo: Mike Forbes / WFAA

FORT WORTH — A violent night in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood ended with seven people shot. Two of the gunshot victims died.



According to Fort Worth police spokesperson Brad Perez, the first responders found the victims at a house party in a neighborhood in the 1000 block of Davis Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.

WFAA reporter Tanya Eiserer reported it's believed an occupant or occupants of a small black car opened fire as the vehicle traveled down Davis Street.

At some point, one or more people got out of the car and continued firing on at least one home, Eiserer reported.



There was limited information available about a description of a possible suspect or suspects, but Perez said a gang unit was on scene.

It was also unclear how many shooters were involved. Victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

Ethel Love, who has lived on Davis for years, told WFAA that shootings have been a problem in the neighborhood for some time. She believes her cousin was killed in the shooting.

"I think I heard over 80 shots," Love said. "Several times I've been afraid of my own life. Matter of fact, my mother's house got shot up one time."

Other neighbors say the violence has gotten so bad they're saving money to move. Claudia Zubia and her husband moved to the area about a year ago and say the violence has gotten worse.

"You hear those gunshots and just worry one will come in your house where your children sleep," Zubia said.

Eight hours after the shooting, investigators remained on the scene working to gather evidence and determine how the violent night unfolded.

"This is all some sort of drug deal, they'll say something like that," Love said. "In the end, it's families being hurt. People dying and it just doesn't make any sense at all."

