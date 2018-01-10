8-year-old shot while sleeping in north St. Louis County

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in north St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 10400 block of Count Drive around 3:45 a.m. after a call for service of a shooting and a Shotspotter activation.

The 8-year-old girl was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to investigators, the suspect(s) shot numerous times into the home, with one bullet traveling through the walls and striking the girl.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information.

