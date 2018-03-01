Affidavit: Inmate punches corrections officer who he says winked at him

CENTRAL TEXAS - A teenager was charged with assault on a public servant after law enforcement said he punched a corrections officer in the face on Feb. 25.

Gustavo Jimenez, 17, was in the Phoenix Dorm of the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart when he made a phone call. After that call, two corrections officers were escorting him back to his cell when Jimenez claimed one of the officers winked at him, according to an arrest affidavit.

In response to the alleged wink, Jimenez punched him in the face -- knocking him to one knee and causing blurry vision, a concussion and neck strain, the affidavit said. The officer, who had worked at the facility since December 2016, went to the Providence Hospital Emergency Room for treatment. He was also removed from work for three days.

According to the affidavit, Jimenez reportedly said he assaulted the officer because he would not let the officer get away with some "gay s--t."

The incident happened in a camera blind sport, according to officials.

Jimenez was later charged and transferred to the McLennan County Jail, according to jail records.

