AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old La Marque boy

LA MARQUE, Texas -- The La Marque Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Mark Leeson whom officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Mark is described as a 2-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans.

Police responded to a report of an abduction shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Taylor. Authorities say their initial investigation showed Mark's grandmother is his legal guardian, per an order of the court.

According to police, on Thursday, the biological mother, Hailey Richter, 18, and Zikeyas McCullum, 21, arrived at the grandmother's home. Police say Richter reportedly assaulted the grandmother and took the child.

Police describe Richter as an 18-year-old white female, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes; and McCullum as a 21-year-old black male, 5-foot-2 and 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the suspects may be traveling in a 1998 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plate FTM1941. They say Richter has ties to the Houston area, Dallas County and Grand Prairie.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction is urged to call the La Marque Police Department at (409)-938-9269.

