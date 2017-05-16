Arrest Affidavit: 17-year-old sexually abused 12-year-old for years

Editor's Note: Channel Six does not name victims in sexual assault cases. And, in this case, we will not release the exact address of the alleged assault out of concern for both the victim and the defendant's safety.

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas - An arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday offers more explanation for the arrest of a 17-year-old for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Noah William Schaefer was apprehended on a warrant at a home in Morgan's Point Resort last Thursday.

At the time, Morgan's Point Resort Police Chief Fred Churchill said the alleged assault happened in February, but police were not notified until April 24, when they opened an investigation. Police presented their findings to the Bell County District Attorney's Office on May 10. An arrest affidavit was subsequently issued, and Judge G.W. Ivey signed off on the warrant.

According to the newly obtained arrest affidavit, a Hewitt mother told Morgan's Point Resort Police that her then 12-year-old son was sexually assaulted by Schaefer. She said her family went to a party at Schaefer's house in Morgan's Point Resort on Feb. 11. During the party, she walked in on Schaefer and her 12-year-old son playing video games, but the 12-year-old's pants were pulled down, the affidavit stated.

"[The victim's mom] confronted Schaefer and told him to never touch [the victim] again," according to the affidavit.

When the victim's family arrived back home in Hewitt, the 12-year-old told his mom that Schaefer had sexually assaulted him for years, according to the affidavit. The abuse included "oral, anal, and everything else," the affidavit claimed.

Waco's Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim and his 7-year-old younger brother. According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old "confirmed that Schaefer had sexually assaulted [him] via oral and anal penetration" in both Morgan's Point and at the victim's home in Hewitt. The 7-year-old said he "witnessed Schaefer penetrate [his brother's] mouth" while at Schaefer's house in Morgan's Point Resort, the affidavit said.

The Morgan's Point Resort Police Department said it notified the Hewitt Police Department of the situation early in their investigation. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin confirmed his department was conducting its own investigation, but details were limited because the allegations in that separate Hewitt case involved situations that allegedly occurred when Schaefer was 16 years old or younger -- which would have made him a juvenile and subjects his case to different legal protections.

"There's not a definitive date when the investigation could be complete," Devlin said. "But, I know the majority of the paperwork has been submitted to [McLennan County juvenile authorities] for review."

Devlin said he was unable to confirm whether or not there were more alleged victims than just the 12-year-old. However, Morgan's Point Resort Police Chief Fred Churchill said investigators believe there may be at least one other possible victim. Churchill said cases like this one have an impact on investigators.

"We all raise our own kids," Churchill said. "So, all crimes affect you. But, when it involves a child, it really does affect you even more."

Schaefer was not listed as an inmate in Bell County, as of Tuesday afternoon. He was previously being held there on $100,000 bond.

