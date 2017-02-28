HPD: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot

SWAT officers and K9 units have joined dozens of HPD units in the search for the suspect who shot two cops in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - The lockdown has been lifted in a southwest Houston neighborhood where two police officers were shot Tuesday. A manhunt continues for one suspect described as armed and dangerous.

Officers shot and killed another suspect around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday during a shootout in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

Search for suspect connected to shootings of 2 officers ends in SW Hou neighborhood. Authorities moving to undisclosed location #khou11 pic.twitter.com/9mse9zsmE2 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 28, 2017

The suspect who got away is described as Hispanic, dressed in all black with a blue bandana.

GROUND PHOTOS: Neighborhood on lockdown after officers shot

"The suspect at large is considered armed and dangerous," Acevedo said. "Someone who is willing to shoot and try to kill two officers in broad daylight over a property crime, is someone who is a threat to the community."

The officers were responding to a burglary in progress in the Glenshire subdivision near the Beltway and West Bellfort.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said one of the wounded officers lives in the neighborhood and was among the first to respond.

AERIAL PHOTOS: 2 HPD officers shot

A homeowner told the officers her backyard shed door was open so they jumped the fence and approached the shed. The suspect hiding inside opened fire and struck the two officers before he was shot to death.

Two ambulances, escorted by several HPD units, rushed both injured officers to the Texas Medical Center.

Officer Ronnie Cortez is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital with several gunshot wounds. One bullet is lodged near his spine, according to the mayor. Turner said Cortez's wife is at his side and he was able to speak with her.

"He's got the heart of a lion," Acevedo said.

Cortez and his wife have a college-age daughter who was on the East Coast, but United Airlines offered to fly her back to Houston. Cortez is a 24-year veteran.

"His condition has improved some since when he first got here," EMS Director Dr. David Persse said. Persse said he is conscious and alert.

RAW VIDEO: Shots heard in southwest Houston neighborhood

Officer Jose Munoz is at Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another bullet grazed him in the back. His injuries are not life-threatening, the mayor said. His wife is also at his side and both are in good spirits, according to the Police Chief Art Acevedo. Munoz is a 10-year veteran.

"The outpouring of prayers and love and messages from our community has really touched the hearts of our officers," Acevedo said.

Earlier, Acevedo tweeted: "On way to officer involved shooting. If you're a person of faith please pray for our officers."

On way to officer involved shooting if you're a person of faith please pray for our officers. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

Acevedo believes the suspects were responsible for at least three burglaries in the Glenshire neighborhood Tuesday. Mayor Turner said they may have stolen the guns they used to shoot the officers.

KHOU 11 News photojournalist Steve Barnes was in the neighborhood to cover the burglaries when he heard the gunshots from a few houses away. He saw residents running inside while the officers ran toward the danger.

"Without hesitation... as soon as those shots were fired, they were running," Barnes said. "They went directly towards the shots and they went there fast."

Two officers who rushed toward shooting scene w/ guns drawn return to unit but tell me "neighbors still not safe" #khou11 #hounews #hpd pic.twitter.com/aSiPeEaHbE — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 28, 2017

Dozens of HPD officers, SWAT and K9 units swarmed Sterlingame after the shooting. A police helicopter also circled the area.

Residents were urged to take cover and stay inside with the doors locked for more than three hours.

Mayor Turner, Chief Acevedo give update on injured officers





Some residents said the cops searched their homes with guns drawn.

Former KHOU 11 employee Scott Spiegel lives on Sterlingame. He came home from work before the lockdown and was told by an officer to stay inside and lock himself in.

Three HISD schools, Gross Elementary, West Valley Elementary and Welch Middle School were on lockdown all afternoon. The HCC Brays Oak campus was also lockdown and later closed for the day.

No one was allowed inside the neighborhood until the lockdown was lifted.

Our Thoughts and Prayers are with Our Fraternal Police Brothers.@HoustonPolice — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) February 28, 2017

Wishing a full recovery for @HoustonPolice Officers Cortez & Muñoz who were shot today while responding to a call- Our thoughts are with you — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 28, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)