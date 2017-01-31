Con man wanted for Smith Co. scams caught in Kentucky

Gary Lynn Garrett (Kentucky State Police)

KENTUCKY - A con man wanted since mid-2016 for scams throughout Smith County was arrested by Kentucky State Police and awaits transport back to Smith County, according to a press release issued by the Smith County Sheriff's Department.

Nine complaints around Smith County were called in between April and May of 2016 against 53-year-old Gary Lynn Garrett for alleged scams, including one from a church. Garrett allegedly posed as a contractor doing concrete work, secured jobs and received payment for the scheduled work, but never showed up or completed the work.

According to the press release, Garrett is estimated to have defrauded Smith County residents over $37,000.

Garrett fled after a theft warrant was issued and was tracked to Tennessee, where he had started to run the same type of scams. He has since been arrested by the Kentucky State Police and is being held in the Clinton County Jail in Albany. He will be sent back to Smith County to face charges.

(© 2017 KYTX)