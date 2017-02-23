Couple arrested for aggravated sexual assault of child back in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY - SMITH COUNTY - A husband and wife who were being sought by the Smith County Sheriff's office are back in Tyler after they were extradited to Smith County Thursday.

Johnny Crocker, 57, and his wife Angela, 41, were recently arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The couple was arraigned today in 114th District Court on aggravated sexual assault of a child, and tampering with physical evidence charges.

Both are being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $575,000.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office was in contact with the local U.S. Marshal's Task Force and they in turn were in contact with the Louisiana based U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

According to the SCSO, both claimed they 'would not be taken alive,' and Johnny is a former law enforcement officer. He was considered armed and dangerous.

