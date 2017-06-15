Driver indicted in February fatal wreck on Gentry Parkway in Tyler

Terry DeWayne Lee (Smith County Jail)

TYLER - The driver responsible for a fatal February wreck on West Gentry Parkway has been indicted on on county of intoxicated manslaughter.

Terry DeWayne Lee, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on June 15 for intoxication manslaughter in connection with the wreck that killed 58-year-old Harry Wayne Coleman on Feb. 9.

Lee was speeding northwest on Gentry Parkway when he lost control, swerved into the southeast lanes, hit a guy wire for a telephone pole and a curb. The impact caused the car to roll over and smash into a building at the corner of Shawnee Boulevard and West Gentry Parkway.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Coleman died at the scene.

A TxDOT crash report shows that Lee's blood alcohol was at .091, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Lee remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

© 2017 KYTX-TV