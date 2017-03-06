Drunk driver indicted in grandson's death

TYLER - A Big Sandy man has been indicted for felony murder after he drove intoxicated, killing his 2-year-old grandson on Oct. 29, 2016.

The toddler was sitting unrestrained in the front seat when Randell Phillips drove off FM 49 in Upshur County. He hit a tree at a high rate of speed, crushing the toddler under the dash.

Phillips has been convicted of two previous DWIs.

He surrendered himself Friday 3, 2017 after the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest that same day.

He is being held on a $100,000,000.00 bond.

