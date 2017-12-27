Drunken date tore down Andy Warhol paintings at Houston attorney's home, prosecutors say

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON -- New details have been released in the arrest of a woman accused of damaging expensive art at a prominent Houston attorney's home.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, appeared before a judge on a charge of criminal mischief.

Prosecutors say Layman was on a first date with attorney Anthony Buzbee late Dec. 23. Buzbee told police Layman was too intoxicated, so he called her an Uber when they returned to his River Oaks home.

The woman allegedly refused to leave and hid inside the home. Buzbee located her and called her a second Uber, but the suspect allegedly became aggressive.

She is accused of yelling obscenities while tearing down two original Andy Warhol paintings, estimated at $500,000 each, from the wall of the attorney's home. She then allegedly threw two sculptures, valued at $20,000 each, according to charging documents.

At the time of the woman's arrest, the damage was estimated to be about $300,000.

Layman later stated in court she is from Dallas and has been a court reporter for nine years. She was granted $30,000 bond.

Buzbee is a high-profile attorney who hosted Donald Trump at his home for a presidential campaign fundraiser in 2016. He made headlines the same year for parking a tank outside of his home, causing a brief fight with his homeowner’s association.

