Employee arrested for invasive visual recording at local business

Victor Cruz Castellanos - Smith County Jail

An employee at a Tyler business was arrested Saturday for recording patrons without their consent.

According to Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department, Victor Cruz-Castellanos brought a recording device into the business where he worked and recorded people without consent.

He is in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The business is not being identified at this time, pending further investigation.

© 2018 KYTX-TV