Employee arrested for invasive visual recording at local business

An employee at a Tyler business was arrested Saturday for recording patrons without their consent.
According to Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department, Victor Cruz-Castellanos brought a recording device into the business where he worked and recorded people without consent.
He is in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The business is not being identified at this time, pending further investigation.
