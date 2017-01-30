ETX father arrested for threatening to go into Anderson Co. courtroom and 'kill everyone'

Jason Chapman (Anderson County Jail)

ANDERSON COUNTY - A man is in jail after threatening to kill everyone during his son's upcoming hearing in Anderson County.

According to an Anderson County press release issued Monday, 41-year-old Jason Trevor Chapman, called Anderson County Juvenile Detention and "threatened to go into the courtroom for his son's next hearing and kill everyone."

Anderson County Sheriff's Investigator Jason Giles found during his investigation that Chapman had also stated in calls to the detention center that he would kill them all if his son was taken away again, and issued a similar threat to another person.

Chapman was arrested on Jan. 26 for obstruction or retaliation and is in the Anderson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

