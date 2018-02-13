Officer David Sherrard (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON -- Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department, is being laid to rest today.

Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer in the department's 63-year history to be gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot at the Breckinridge Point Apartments last week.

His funeral is underway at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. The service is closed to the public, but the church is streaming it online. Click the player above to watch it live.

Officer Sherrard leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Last week, Brandon McCall was arrested after shooting Sherrard and 30-year-old Rene Gamez, then leading a standoff with officers for hours. He's been charged with capital murder.

"It's the hardest day we've ever had," Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey said in a press conference after the shooting. "We're not doing well. But... this is a police department of professionals. It is an emotionally trying, traumatic day, but they're out there doing the things they do best serving this community."

The Dallas Police Association, through the Assist The Officer Foundation, has set up a donation page. You can send donations to the Sherrard family by clicking here. All net funds donated will go directly to the family. You can contact Brian Mayes at 214-208-5842 for more information.

A procession will follow the funeral service, closing down some roads in North Texas.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The funeral procession for fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard is closing the PGBT from U.S. 75 to Miller Road in Garland this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9s9evNe3LJ — WFAA (@wfaa) February 13, 2018

Law enforcement officers from across Texas attended the service to pay their respects.

Today we stand shoulder to shoulder, patch to patch, as we honor a brother. #RichardsonBlue #1078 pic.twitter.com/Swzt9PGkis — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 13, 2018

On our way to pay respects to Officer Sherrard of the @RichardsonTX_PD



Rest In Peace Brother, we’ve got it from here. pic.twitter.com/HG4G3OCmZ5 — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) February 13, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV